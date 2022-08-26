Democrats Abroad, On this anniversary of American women’s right to vote…

How it used to be. The right to vote was not some gift given by men. It was the fruit of a victory won by years of hard work, sacrifice, expense and astute politicking. Women’s Equality Day — what does it mean today?

by the Democrats Abroad Global Women’s Caucus

Today is Women’s Equality Day, which commemorates the anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution. Passed in 1920, the 19th Amendment prohibits States and the Federal Government from denying people the right to vote on the basis of sex. Bella Abzug, (D-NY), one of the DA Global Women’s Caucus founders, introduced the resolution in Congress, which designated August 26 as Women’s Equality Day in 1973.

102 years later, we mark Equality Day not so much with celebration as with a sober assessment of the emergency we find ourselves in. The reality is that American women have fewer rights today than they did 10 years ago. Gains made by generations of women are systematically being legislated away from us. And the roadmap for the Republicans is clear as they openly gerrymander districts, change voting laws, and institute policies and practices to disenfranchise women, minorities, people with disabilities and – last but not least – us, the overseas voters.

Right now, we have a narrow window of opportunity to turn the tide and stop the theft of our rights, our autonomy, and our dignity. The GWC has assembled a list of simple actions that you can take – the Get Out the Vote for Equality – help increase voter turnout and protect women’s equality. Want to do more? Join our volunteer teams, phonebank with us, or donate, and help us Get Out the Vote.

Join us in commemorating and celebrating this struggle by helping to mobilize our base for the ‘22 midterms so that we can all continue to exercise our right to vote. With nearly 9 million Americans living abroad, we have the power to make impactful and lasting changes this election.

November marks the pivotal moment in deciding our future. As the Republicans pursue tactics to undermine the democratic practice of free and fair elections, we will fight back by voting in numbers and sending the loud and clear message that we cannot and will not be silenced.

We have the chance to ensure that pro-choice and pro-equality candidates win their seats, and WE NEED YOU! It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3:

Register to vote in your State to receive your absentee ballot here . Help us Get Out the Vote , by contacting everyone you know who is eligible to vote and making sure they are ready to cast their ballot as well. Reach out to your friends and family – check out our GOTV Equality toolkit here.

We stand on the shoulders of generations of women who marched, fought, and died for our rights. We will not let them down.

Contact The Panama News by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes