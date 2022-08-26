The Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit…

…such as the feds will release (PDF file)

Read the redacted affidavit here.

… 77. Based upon this investigation, I believe that the STORAGE ROOM, FPOTUS’s residential suite, Pine Hall, the “45 Office,” and other spaces within the PREMISES are not currently authorized locations for the storage of classified information or NDI. Similarly, based upon this investigation, I do not believe that any spaces within the PREMISES have been authorized for the storage of classified information at least since the end of FPOTUS’s Presidential Administration on January 20, 2021. 78. As described above, evidence of the SUBJECT OFFENSES has been stored in multiple locations at the PREMISES. …

Editor’s note: Do we give Donald Trump, who ran roughshod over the presumption of innocence for so many people, less than what’s due to any other person who has a run-in with the law? Notwithstanding basic considerations of reciprocity, we should and will. To this editor’s mind, certain things are suggested, but let’s see what the FBI found and what courts may determine about their legal significance. It does appear that Donald Trump is in huge trouble, with this coming down after most of a primary season — in which his loyal followers won big on the GOP side — has come and gone, and about a week before the traditional Labor Day start of the fall campaign. Notwithstanding Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, promoters of gerrymandered electoral maps and the legions of officials and vigilantes deployed to keep people from voting, the US electorate will decide the political significance. These will include many American citizens living in Panama, who have the right to cast absentee ballots from abroad.

Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes