¿Wappin? Intensive Soul Transplant / Trasplante Intensivo de Alma

BWAHAHAHAHA! Whit Bissell and his werewolf formula were the crudest of precursors! Now we have SOUL TRANSPLANT TECHNOLOGY!!! Röda Sten Konsthall, Göteborg, 2019. Vivian Caccuri – A Soul Transplant © Hendrik Zeitler. ¿Estás lo suficientemente enfermo como para desear saber cómo se traduce al panameño?
To bind the wounds of broken hearts
Para vendar las heridas de corazones rotos
Patti LaBelle – On My Own
https://youtu.be/KsH63qJlIMM
Los Mozambiques – El Niño y El Perro
https://youtu.be/3CZiavWtv6Y
Jimmy Ruffin – What Becomes of the Broken Hearted
https://youtu.be/cQywZYoGB1g
Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On
https://youtu.be/H-kA3UtBj4M
Joss Stone – Stoned at Luna Park (2015)
https://youtu.be/10lpglxnM0I
Gladys Knight & The Pips – Midnight Train to Georgia
https://youtu.be/uw_t_o-LluM
Sam Cooke – A Change is Gonna Come
https://youtu.be/wEBlaMOmKV4
Johnny Rivers – The Poor Side of Town
https://youtu.be/vAI24i825_E
Aretha Franklin – Gospel Concerts in Watts (1972)
https://youtu.be/Ib4YX7bjtUc
Cry to Me – Solomon Burke
https://youtu.be/h1U2GfCGIEs
Chaka Khan – Through the Fire
https://youtu.be/TjWmw-8-OEk
Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.