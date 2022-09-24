¿Wappin? Intensive Soul Transplant / Trasplante Intensivo de Alma

BWAHAHAHAHA! Whit Bissell and his werewolf formula were the crudest of precursors! Now we have SOUL TRANSPLANT TECHNOLOGY!!! Röda Sten Konsthall, Göteborg, 2019. Vivian Caccuri – A Soul Transplant © Hendrik Zeitler. ¿Estás lo suficientemente enfermo como para desear saber cómo se traduce al panameño?

To bind the wounds of broken hearts

Para vendar las heridas de corazones rotos

Patti LaBelle – On My Own

https://youtu.be/KsH63qJlIMM

Los Mozambiques – El Niño y El Perro

https://youtu.be/3CZiavWtv6Y

Jimmy Ruffin – What Becomes of the Broken Hearted

https://youtu.be/cQywZYoGB1g

Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On

https://youtu.be/H-kA3UtBj4M

Joss Stone – Stoned at Luna Park (2015)

https://youtu.be/10lpglxnM0I

Gladys Knight & The Pips – Midnight Train to Georgia

https://youtu.be/uw_t_o-LluM

Sam Cooke – A Change is Gonna Come

https://youtu.be/wEBlaMOmKV4

Johnny Rivers – The Poor Side of Town

https://youtu.be/vAI24i825_E

Aretha Franklin – Gospel Concerts in Watts (1972)

https://youtu.be/Ib4YX7bjtUc

Cry to Me – Solomon Burke

https://youtu.be/h1U2GfCGIEs

Chaka Khan – Through the Fire

https://youtu.be/TjWmw-8-OEk

