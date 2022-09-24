¿Wappin? Intensive Soul Transplant / Trasplante Intensivo de Alma

Röda Sten Konsthall, Göteborg, 2019. Vivian Caccuri – A Soul Transplant © Hendrik Zeitler.

To bind the wounds of broken hearts
Para vendar las heridas de corazones rotos

Patti LaBelle – On My Own
https://youtu.be/KsH63qJlIMM

Los Mozambiques – El Niño y El Perro
https://youtu.be/3CZiavWtv6Y

Jimmy Ruffin – What Becomes of the Broken Hearted
https://youtu.be/cQywZYoGB1g

Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On
https://youtu.be/H-kA3UtBj4M

Joss Stone – Stoned at Luna Park (2015)
https://youtu.be/10lpglxnM0I

Gladys Knight & The Pips – Midnight Train to Georgia
https://youtu.be/uw_t_o-LluM

Sam Cooke – A Change is Gonna Come
https://youtu.be/wEBlaMOmKV4

Johnny Rivers – The Poor Side of Town
https://youtu.be/vAI24i825_E

Aretha Franklin – Gospel Concerts in Watts (1972)
https://youtu.be/Ib4YX7bjtUc

Cry to Me – Solomon Burke
https://youtu.be/h1U2GfCGIEs

Chaka Khan – Through the Fire
https://youtu.be/TjWmw-8-OEk

 

