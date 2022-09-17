¿Wappin? Negotiating stance music / Música para postura de negociación

0
WTO Seattle

When The Holding Company is on the other side of the table
Cuando The Holding Company está del otro lado de la mesa

Thievery Corporation – KEXP performance
https://youtu.be/5eK6SYVyZRk

The Doors – When the Music’s Over
https://youtu.be/qpEdyPCbj60

10,000 Maniacs – I’m Not the Man
https://youtu.be/5YUg1QZ3sWY

Séptima Raíz – Deja Vu
https://youtu.be/QY-ifrCn8mw

The Rolling Stones – Citadel
https://youtu.be/fTcKGxtWe1Q

Carlos Martínez – El Presidiario
https://youtu.be/gkAdQF42em8

Cultura Profética – Ilegal
https://youtu.be/w_hdJU-tK8o

Of Monsters And Men – Dirty Paws
https://youtu.be/ot5yYrGyLg4

Iggy Pop – Some Weird Sin
https://youtu.be/L512AxIaSts

Hello Seahorse! – Criminal
https://youtu.be/AL77ojqsMqI

Bob Marley – Guiltiness
https://youtu.be/b4eJDAyOygg

Joan Baez – Preso Número Nueve
https://youtu.be/2gFn5BzwVJ0

Peter Gabriel, Youssou N’Dour & The Soweto Gosper Choir – In Your Eyes
https://youtu.be/iRSktm7GCmk

Lucinda Williams – Salt of the Earth
https://youtu.be/LUh7yx5BzD4

SOTP, Inc. – ¡No Pasarán!
https://youtu.be/MQQWFWTgvnQ

Peter Tosh – Guide Me From My Friends
https://youtu.be/vqPcpkx3Pbk

Mon Laferte – Concierto del Festival de Viña del Mar 2017
https://youtu.be/OSoCF1lud0E

 

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

 

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.  

~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information. Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.
 

22ENGdonateBUTTON

 

CIAM

 

FB_2

 

Tweet

 

FB CCL

 

$$

 
PDC
 
Dinero

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR