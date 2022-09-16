What Massachusetts State Rep. Dylan Fernandes said: America at its best

0
MV1
“This is a community rallying to support immigrants, children and families. This is the best of America.”

In response to a political ploy by governors DeSantis
and Abbott, against people who fled from Venezuela

photos and quotations by Dylan Fernandes
St Anthony's
3

 

 

Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes

22ENGdonateBUTTON

FB_2

VFA_4

Tweet

PDC
SHARE
Previous articleJackson, Human traffickers

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR