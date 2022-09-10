¿Wappin? Now he’s the king / Ya es el rey

Charles III, as prince, visiting New Zealand in 2015. Photo by Corporal Brad Hanson, New Zealand Defense Forces. Tonight’s selections are from concerts for The Prince’s Trust over the years.

Mostly a cultural leader and symbol for the English-speaking world

The Corrs – Breathless
https://youtu.be/oU3qYzEClqU

Peter Gabriel – Sledgehammer
https://youtu.be/ftB23tIV_i8

Blondie – Maria
https://youtu.be/qWhhrUo-xvM

David Bowie & Mick Jagger – Dancing in the Streets
https://youtu.be/wpJzB5xsG1I

Belinda Carlisle – Heaven Is A Place On Earth
https://youtu.be/5di7jNSD94U

Shania Twain – That Don’t Impress Me Much
https://youtu.be/1Rv0aco8Hm0

Mike + The Mechanics – The Living Years
https://youtu.be/RBakPOq7l-Q

Alanis Morissette – Ironic
https://youtu.be/JHtaXoWC96w

Ladysmith Black Mambazo – Homeless
https://youtu.be/QYwEoyk-XUk

Natalie Imbruglia – Torn
https://youtu.be/J8CCsR7Bu8o

Eric Clapton – Layla
https://youtu.be/tQsqLx0yYXQ

Annie Lennox – Walking on Broken Glass
https://youtu.be/v8ewtHx33jM

Dire Straits – The Prince’s Trust Rock Gala 1985
https://youtu.be/4BUvXRxa9Dk

 

 

