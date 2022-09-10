¿Wappin? Now he’s the king / Ya es el rey

Charles III, as prince, visiting New Zealand in 2015. Photo by Corporal Brad Hanson, New Zealand Defense Forces. Tonight’s selections are from concerts for The Prince’s Trust over the years.

Mostly a cultural leader and symbol for the English-speaking world

The Corrs – Breathless

https://youtu.be/oU3qYzEClqU

Peter Gabriel – Sledgehammer

https://youtu.be/ftB23tIV_i8

Blondie – Maria

https://youtu.be/qWhhrUo-xvM

David Bowie & Mick Jagger – Dancing in the Streets

https://youtu.be/wpJzB5xsG1I

Belinda Carlisle – Heaven Is A Place On Earth

https://youtu.be/5di7jNSD94U



Shania Twain – That Don’t Impress Me Much

https://youtu.be/1Rv0aco8Hm0

Mike + The Mechanics – The Living Years

https://youtu.be/RBakPOq7l-Q

Alanis Morissette – Ironic

https://youtu.be/JHtaXoWC96w

Ladysmith Black Mambazo – Homeless

https://youtu.be/QYwEoyk-XUk

Natalie Imbruglia – Torn

https://youtu.be/J8CCsR7Bu8o

Eric Clapton – Layla

https://youtu.be/tQsqLx0yYXQ

Annie Lennox – Walking on Broken Glass

https://youtu.be/v8ewtHx33jM

Dire Straits – The Prince’s Trust Rock Gala 1985

https://youtu.be/4BUvXRxa9Dk

