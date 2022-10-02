Posted as his state was being lashed by Hurricane Ian. THEN, he and the rest of the Florida GOP House of Representatives delegation voted against federal hurricane relief funds . From his Twitter feed.

There are profound political statements.

But some parties go off the deep end.

Faced with a storm of criticism about it, including from some Republicans, the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) took this tweet down so the video does not work.

Lauren Boebert told Fox Nation at CPAC that Canada needs to be "liberated" along with Ukraine.



"We also have neighbors to the north who need freedom." pic.twitter.com/dymrCTRcxp — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) February 27, 2022

From time to time there are Americans who figure that since Canada’s national animal

is a rodent, maybe they need to be liberated by US forces.

