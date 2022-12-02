Consulado de EEUU acelera proceso de visas / US Consulate speeds up visas

CONSULAR ANNOUNCEMENT

If you have a US visa interview appointment scheduled between October 2023 and November 2024, your appointment has been brought forward.

Your new appointment has been rescheduled for early 2023.

You should check your email and your profile at ustraveldocs.com/pa for your new appointment date.

If you cannot access your profile or have any questions, please contact the Consulate at ustraveldocs.com/pa

This advance date does not entail any additional cost. Please do not pay anyone to advance your interview appointment. The US Consulate does not require an additional payment for this advance appointment.

The US Embassy will continue to do everything possible to facilitate travel between the US and Panama. Thanks to a recent increase in staff, we have been able to move up a considerable number of interviews already scheduled.

