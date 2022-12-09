¿Wappin? Blues for a day when you buried a good friend in the morning

0
Mama dog
The Mama Dog. Photo by Eric Jackson.

Sadness in The Season of Joy
Tristeza en la temporada de la alegría

Los Mozambiques – El Niño y El Perro
https://youtu.be/C5DjpTtGSX0

Pretenders – Creep
https://youtu.be/r-HEuIEeSio

Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – The Tracks of My Tears
https://youtu.be/rNS6D4hSQdA

Janis Joplin – Kozmic Blues
https://youtu.be/nLN72sR9w0M

Gary B.B. Coleman – The Sky is Crying
https://youtu.be/71Gt46aX9Z4

Samantha Fish – Either Way I Lose
https://youtu.be/KOGsLeLNWZU

Eric Clapton – Losing Hand Blues
https://youtu.be/zqAliRWlgdE

Sippie Wallace – Up the Country Blues
https://youtu.be/c4sJFm7ADWQ

Sonny Rhodes – The Blues Is My Best Friend
https://youtu.be/Sd2aQF0Bl2A

Norah Jones – Blue Christmas
https://youtu.be/BMuReilJCkE

Kinky Friedman – Ride ‘Em Jewboy
https://youtu.be/Co3I0GYGaSY

Jimi Hendrix – Villanova Junction
https://youtu.be/dQwwxiBjLzI

Bonnie Raitt – The Wonderland studio concert 1977
https://youtu.be/dfOlQCZy8mc

 

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

 

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.  

~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information. Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.
 

22ENGdonateBUTTON

 

CIAM

 

FB_2

 

Tweet

 

FB CCL

 

$$

 
PDC
 
Dinero

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR