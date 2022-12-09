¿Wappin? Blues for a day when you buried a good friend in the morning

The Mama Dog. Photo by Eric Jackson.
Sadness in The Season of Joy
Tristeza en la temporada de la alegría
Los Mozambiques – El Niño y El Perro
https://youtu.be/C5DjpTtGSX0
Pretenders – Creep
https://youtu.be/r-HEuIEeSio
Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – The Tracks of My Tears
https://youtu.be/rNS6D4hSQdA
Janis Joplin – Kozmic Blues
https://youtu.be/nLN72sR9w0M
Gary B.B. Coleman – The Sky is Crying
https://youtu.be/71Gt46aX9Z4
Samantha Fish – Either Way I Lose
https://youtu.be/KOGsLeLNWZU
Eric Clapton – Losing Hand Blues
https://youtu.be/zqAliRWlgdE
Sippie Wallace – Up the Country Blues
https://youtu.be/c4sJFm7ADWQ
Sonny Rhodes – The Blues Is My Best Friend
https://youtu.be/Sd2aQF0Bl2A
Norah Jones – Blue Christmas
https://youtu.be/BMuReilJCkE
Kinky Friedman – Ride ‘Em Jewboy
https://youtu.be/Co3I0GYGaSY
Jimi Hendrix – Villanova Junction
https://youtu.be/dQwwxiBjLzI
Bonnie Raitt – The Wonderland studio concert 1977
https://youtu.be/dfOlQCZy8mc
