¿Wappin? Blues for a day when you buried a good friend in the morning

The Mama Dog. Photo by Eric Jackson.

Sadness in The Season of Joy

Tristeza en la temporada de la alegría

Los Mozambiques – El Niño y El Perro

https://youtu.be/C5DjpTtGSX0

Pretenders – Creep

https://youtu.be/r-HEuIEeSio

Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – The Tracks of My Tears

https://youtu.be/rNS6D4hSQdA

Janis Joplin – Kozmic Blues

https://youtu.be/nLN72sR9w0M

Gary B.B. Coleman – The Sky is Crying

https://youtu.be/71Gt46aX9Z4

Samantha Fish – Either Way I Lose

https://youtu.be/KOGsLeLNWZU

Eric Clapton – Losing Hand Blues

https://youtu.be/zqAliRWlgdE

Sippie Wallace – Up the Country Blues

https://youtu.be/c4sJFm7ADWQ

Sonny Rhodes – The Blues Is My Best Friend

https://youtu.be/Sd2aQF0Bl2A

Norah Jones – Blue Christmas

https://youtu.be/BMuReilJCkE

Kinky Friedman – Ride ‘Em Jewboy

https://youtu.be/Co3I0GYGaSY

Jimi Hendrix – Villanova Junction

https://youtu.be/dQwwxiBjLzI

Bonnie Raitt – The Wonderland studio concert 1977

https://youtu.be/dfOlQCZy8mc

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.

~ ~ ~