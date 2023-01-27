Looters add to a fire-damaged Colon Free Zone’s woes

Yes, there are other place in Colon where you can see another sort of strippers. But those who strip the valuable parts of damaged buildings — and undamaged ones — are a major urban policy nuisance all over Panama, including in one of its main commercial assets, the Colon Free Zone. Photo by Milton Heriberto Roldan. Predation, not salvage by Milton Heriberto Roldan In the building of the local Nevada company where the fire that shook the ZL and left the firefighters breathless started, another story is now being written. That place — and more than a dozen companies that were not damaged by the fire — has been stripped of high voltage electrical installations. Today the businesses have to invest in renting or buying electrical generators to be able to work.

Photo by Milton Heriberto Roldan.

