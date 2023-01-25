MoveOn, Bendib et al: US politics get down to hardball

Could be two years of this ahead

Yesterday an executive from Live Nation testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about their merger with Ticketmaster.

In case you missed it: Senators brought their best Taylor Swift puns.

But here’s what really matters: Corporate mergers and consolidation in just about every industry has led to higher prices and poor customer experiences. From grocery stores to airlines to energy companies, it isn’t complicated—fewer choices are bad for consumers.

Katie’s been a leader in the fight against corporate consolidation. From publishing a groundbreaking report showing how Big Pharma’s mergers have stifled innovation and harmed patients, to calling on the Federal Trade Commission to block recent grocery mergers, Katie isn’t afraid to stand up to corporate special interests.

