The ghosts of Amador: can you identify them?

Many of us know what THIS is. It’s the empty mausoleum of General Omar Torrijos, from which his remains were disappeared during the 1989 invasion. It’s one of the few historical sites that are maintained at the former Fort Amador, because there are many people who insist and will make personal sacrifices to keep his legacy alive in the minds of Panamanians. An experiment in popular memory: background history for television Mysteries of the Abandoned: photos courtesy of Like A Shot Entertainment

There are horror stories about THIS place. How many who knew the truth didn’t live to tell it? How many living witnesses would be afraid, or embarrassed, to tell? How much is it one of Panama’s urban leg;ends?

You get the boat to where from here?

Panama could — probably SHOULD — get into huge urban policy, economic justice and national development arguments about Amador.

A British company will be coming to Panama to produce three episodes of an international television show that will touch upon different remainders of this country’s military history: Portobelo, Fort San Lorenzo and Fort Amador. There are people around who know what used to be what at Amador — but THAT PLACE went through its changes and its buildings had different uses over the years. Do you know something about it, or part of it? You can share it with the editor AND with the TV production company by email via thepanamanews@gmail.com.

Yeah, yeah — by social class, race and nationality there will be vociferous objections to such a characterization. But there is art in these ruins.

There are also battle scars.

