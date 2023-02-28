US Embassy: Social Security services in Panama again

The US diplomatic compound at the former Fort Clayton in Panama City. US State Department graphic.

US Social Security services in Panama

(March 20-24, 2023)

The US Embassy in Panama is pleased to announce that representatives from the Regional Federal Benefits Office will visit Boquete and Panama City to offer services for beneficiaries or individuals with questions about U.S. Social Security benefits.

Where: Biblioteca de Boquete, Ave. Belisario Porras, Bajo Boquete

When: March 20th from 9:00am – 4:30pm and March 21st from 9:00am – 12:00pm

Where: US Consular Section, US Embassy Panama City, Panama

When: March 22nd – March 23rd from 8 am to 3 pm and March 24th from 8am to 11:30am

Appointments: Consultations are by appointment or walk-in basis.

You may schedule an appointment by contacting the FBU Costa Rica at +506-2519-2228 Monday through Thursday from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM or by sending an email to FBU.CostaRica@ssa.gov. Please include in the Subject line “APPOINTMENT SSA – PANAMA” along with your requested date/time and location



What to bring for social security services: (please bring the originals and legible copies of all documents to be submitted)



Applying for Social Security Benefits: Bring originals and one copy of the following for all applicants: Birth Certificate, passport. If applying for auxiliary benefits or survivor’s benefits, please also bring marriage certificate and/or death certificate.

Social Security Number Card Application: Bring a copy of your valid U.S. passport, Certificate of Birth Abroad or original birth certificate if registered after age-5 and completed form SS-5FS.



Foreign Enforcement Questionnaire (FEQ): Colloquially known as “proof of life” forms, these were mailed to individuals that have a mailing address in Panama registered with Social Security if the last two numbers of the Social Security under which you receive benefits are 00 through 49.



We will be unable to accept forms for those whose last two digits are 50 through 99 as you will receive these in the mail around June/July 2023.

To learn more about the services offered by the Regional Federal Benefits Office visit: https://cr.usembassy.gov/u-s-citizen-services/social-security/

Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes