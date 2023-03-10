¿Wappin? Blues to lift you up the down pole / Blues para subirte al palo de abajo

0
low down
Senseless shooting blues.
La tristeza de un tiroteo sin sentido.
Photo by the City of Raleigh, NC.

Crying the Dry Season Blues
Llorando los Blues del Verano

Bessie Smith – ‘Lectric Chair
https://youtu.be/WrCHsL68AZQ

Sheryl Crow – Ordinary Morning
https://youtu.be/jw6Rb0Az4EE

Howlin’ Wolf – Spoonful
https://youtu.be/5T3_G7xh4ag

John Coltrane – Blue Train
https://youtu.be/D6j9RGiCA7Y

Sabrina Claudio – Tell Me
https://youtu.be/fptYx9YBY3w

Queen – My Melancholy Blues
https://youtu.be/87Nhh2q3ino

Jimi Hendrix – Villanova Junction
https://youtu.be/QKUNeu1r0xQ

Patti LaBelle – If Only You Knew
https://youtu.be/pVT_Lyq54DU

Lightnin’ Hopkins – It’s a Sin to be Rich
https://youtu.be/ghrrtGuSpF4

Janis Joplin – Ball and Chain
https://youtu.be/Z1LAphWvPwI

Mark Knopfler – Brothers In Arms
https://youtu.be/hlq4mhgB7cs

Shocking Blue – Never marry a railroad man
https://youtu.be/lqdNxg_j_zU

Luther Alllison – Live in Chicago 1995
https://youtu.be/iq6l5RQHM5c

 

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

 

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.  

~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information. Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.
 

22ENGdonateBUTTON

 

CIAM

 

Tweet

 

FB_2

 

Tweet

 

FB CCL

 

$$

 
PDC
 
Dinero
SHARE
Previous articleMiranda, Algoritmos machistas

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR