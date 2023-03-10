¿Wappin? Blues to lift you up the down pole / Blues para subirte al palo de abajo

Senseless shooting blues.
La tristeza de un tiroteo sin sentido.
Photo by the City of Raleigh, NC.
Crying the Dry Season Blues
Llorando los Blues del Verano
Bessie Smith – ‘Lectric Chair
https://youtu.be/WrCHsL68AZQ
Sheryl Crow – Ordinary Morning
https://youtu.be/jw6Rb0Az4EE
Howlin’ Wolf – Spoonful
https://youtu.be/5T3_G7xh4ag
John Coltrane – Blue Train
https://youtu.be/D6j9RGiCA7Y
Sabrina Claudio – Tell Me
https://youtu.be/fptYx9YBY3w
Queen – My Melancholy Blues
https://youtu.be/87Nhh2q3ino
Jimi Hendrix – Villanova Junction
https://youtu.be/QKUNeu1r0xQ
Patti LaBelle – If Only You Knew
https://youtu.be/pVT_Lyq54DU
Lightnin’ Hopkins – It’s a Sin to be Rich
https://youtu.be/ghrrtGuSpF4
Janis Joplin – Ball and Chain
https://youtu.be/Z1LAphWvPwI
Mark Knopfler – Brothers In Arms
https://youtu.be/hlq4mhgB7cs
Shocking Blue – Never marry a railroad man
https://youtu.be/lqdNxg_j_zU
Luther Alllison – Live in Chicago 1995
https://youtu.be/iq6l5RQHM5c
