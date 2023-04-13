Last call for Democrats Abroad Panama officer and board nominations

Midnight tonight is the deadline, and we need challengers for those responsible for not a single board meeting during the 2022 midterm election campaign

The organization’s bylaws say at least quarterly board meetings, with prior notice and an opportunity to participate for the membership. Just a few years ago, this is how we used to do it:

Nowadays it’s run like a rich kids’ high school in-crowd clique, with two people who had the power and duty to call board meetings last year — and who did not do their jobs — running for chair and vice chair, so far without opposition. Even though we hear reports that the secretary / wannabe big boss lady has put her house on the market and is telling people she’s moving to Mexico.

Up for election are the posts of chair, vice chair, secretary, treasurer, voting representative to Global Democrats Abroad meetings and three at-large board members.

If you were thinking of nominating yourself or someone else for a role on the DA Panama board, now is your last chance! Send your nomination to Panamadanominations@gmail.com no later than April 13, 2021 at 11:59 PM Panama Time.

To run, and to vote, you must join the global Democrats Abroad organization. Do so at https://www.democratsabroad.org/join

In case you have not noticed, fascism is on the ballot next year. Democrats can’t afford a non-functioning organization that’s a mere vanity clique.

Eric Jackson

past chair of Democrats Abroad Panama

past vice chair of Democrats Abroad Panama

present communications volunteer for the Global Seniors Caucus