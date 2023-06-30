¿Wappin? When your brain hurts a lot… / Cuando su cerebro duele mucho…

When the bad guys were on top and smiling. They hope to be again – and people would be hurting again. Photo by the Presidencia.
Partying through the difficult moments
Celebrando en los momentos difíciles
David Bowie – Five years
https://youtu.be/Nclned0JadY
Yomira John – Mama Congo
https://youtu.be/C48fi2qtKn8
Marianne Faithfull – Witches’ Song
https://youtu.be/H8yJcMuQS1k
Sumac Dub – Le Jardin de Lucy
https://youtu.be/Ljw5eJdO4kQ
Meat Loaf – Bat Out of Hell
https://youtu.be/3QGMCSCFoKA
Pretenders – Creep
https://youtu.be/z5YbycmxYxc
Foundation Roots Reggae with Danniella Dee
https://youtu.be/MjL0ipgT7xg
Paul Kantner & Grace Slick – When I was a boy I watched the wolves
https://youtu.be/SXOe_rbN-nI
Lord Invader – Reincarnation
https://youtu.be/pwXxbMUrYsk
Mad Professor, Joe Ariwa & Sister Aisha at the Dour Fest
https://www.youtube.com/live/LL9aqrfc4EQ?feature=share
Rosalía – Alfonsina y El Mar
https://youtu.be/M2IENfMyaWc
Agustín Rodríguez & Toñito Vargas – El Traicionado
https://youtu.be/BEVm3HrjBHs
Selena – Como La Flor
https://youtu.be/FwZTgDjRLM0
Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
These links are interactive — click on the boxes