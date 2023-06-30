¿Wappin? When your brain hurts a lot… / Cuando su cerebro duele mucho…

0
the enemy
When the bad guys were on top and smiling. They hope to be again – and people would be hurting again. Photo by the Presidencia.

Partying through the difficult moments
Celebrando en los momentos difíciles

David Bowie – Five years
https://youtu.be/Nclned0JadY

Yomira John – Mama Congo
https://youtu.be/C48fi2qtKn8

Marianne Faithfull – Witches’ Song
https://youtu.be/H8yJcMuQS1k

Sumac Dub – Le Jardin de Lucy
https://youtu.be/Ljw5eJdO4kQ

Meat Loaf – Bat Out of Hell
https://youtu.be/3QGMCSCFoKA

Pretenders – Creep
https://youtu.be/z5YbycmxYxc

Foundation Roots Reggae with Danniella Dee
https://youtu.be/MjL0ipgT7xg

Paul Kantner & Grace Slick – When I was a boy I watched the wolves
https://youtu.be/SXOe_rbN-nI

Lord Invader – Reincarnation
https://youtu.be/pwXxbMUrYsk

Mad Professor, Joe Ariwa & Sister Aisha at the Dour Fest
https://www.youtube.com/live/LL9aqrfc4EQ?feature=share

Rosalía – Alfonsina y El Mar
https://youtu.be/M2IENfMyaWc

Agustín Rodríguez & Toñito Vargas – El Traicionado
https://youtu.be/BEVm3HrjBHs

Selena – Como La Flor
https://youtu.be/FwZTgDjRLM0

 

Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes

summer hard times

 

Vote pride

 

FB_2

 

Tweet

 
PDC
 

Tweet

SHARE
Previous articleObama, Special treatment

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR