Listen to the drums! They’re restless! And the national strike, with all its disruptions, continues into Tuesday…

Calle 50. pic.twitter.com/pefnG4LKD0 — Alvaro Alvarado – Sin Rodeos (@AlvaroAlvaradoC) October 24, 2023

Unattributed video, from Alvaro Alvarado’s Twitter feed.

Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes