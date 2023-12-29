¿Wappin? Got past the three score and ten / Pasó los 70 años

Buzzardly old tastes, the editor has. Wikimedia photo by Charles J. Sharp.

On the Friday when he realized that he’d never get to be a wimp rock sensation…

WAR – Low Rider

https://youtu.be/qMkwuz0iXQg?si=nGAjU6ZyzXms1zHy

Khadijah – God Bless the Child

https://youtu.be/NZB-u0VBG6Y?si=Wvxo9J47qgpVNCdb

Alicia Keys — Lifeline

https://youtu.be/Oy52AQOlomw?si=9tivnDlXemiC0Wi2

Samy y Sandra Sandoal – En Vivo en Boqueron, Chjiriquí

https://www.youtube.com/live/KiUc8vHgiAg?si=yiF1SZeEPcnR68en

Rómulo Castro, Grupo Tuira & Yomira John – Como Bien de Amor

https://youtu.be/sT8CkZy4qCA?si=JVlRkWymVZGN_TpX

The Rolling Stones & Lady Gaga – Sweet Sounds of Heaven

https://youtu.be/Wt3ISLkIS38?si=AYFkwAm35UCIxsYE

Becky G – Por El Contrario

https://youtu.be/8c7KOGxeY3w?si=DFX56oFsRJUeXnv9

Carlos Santana & John McLaughlin – Live in Switzerland 2016

https://youtu.be/k0KcWyZ8II0?si=flSiyqWg-gu9kKJ8

Brenda Cay – Remind Me of Me

https://youtu.be/52Q6XVWDQN4?si=d3qvT_qZjoSp3XZ6

Tom Morello – Hold The Line

https://youtu.be/Yv-0LkDouRs?si=iex1j1ygdB5Jcw_3

Carla Morrison – Compartir

https://youtu.be/IPiA2ljRhvo?si=cPm7lHL7loZ5RsN2

