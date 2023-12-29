¿Wappin? Got past the three score and ten / Pasó los 70 años

0
raaawk
Buzzardly old tastes, the editor has. Wikimedia photo by Charles J. Sharp.

On the Friday when he realized that he’d never get to be a wimp rock sensation…

WAR – Low Rider
https://youtu.be/qMkwuz0iXQg?si=nGAjU6ZyzXms1zHy

Khadijah – God Bless the Child
https://youtu.be/NZB-u0VBG6Y?si=Wvxo9J47qgpVNCdb

Alicia Keys — Lifeline
https://youtu.be/Oy52AQOlomw?si=9tivnDlXemiC0Wi2

Samy y Sandra Sandoal – En Vivo en Boqueron, Chjiriquí
https://www.youtube.com/live/KiUc8vHgiAg?si=yiF1SZeEPcnR68en

Rómulo Castro, Grupo Tuira & Yomira John – Como Bien de Amor
https://youtu.be/sT8CkZy4qCA?si=JVlRkWymVZGN_TpX

The Rolling Stones & Lady Gaga – Sweet Sounds of Heaven
https://youtu.be/Wt3ISLkIS38?si=AYFkwAm35UCIxsYE

Becky G – Por El Contrario
https://youtu.be/8c7KOGxeY3w?si=DFX56oFsRJUeXnv9

Carlos Santana & John McLaughlin – Live in Switzerland 2016
https://youtu.be/k0KcWyZ8II0?si=flSiyqWg-gu9kKJ8

Brenda Cay – Remind Me of Me
https://youtu.be/52Q6XVWDQN4?si=d3qvT_qZjoSp3XZ6

Tom Morello – Hold The Line
https://youtu.be/Yv-0LkDouRs?si=iex1j1ygdB5Jcw_3

Carla Morrison – Compartir
https://youtu.be/IPiA2ljRhvo?si=cPm7lHL7loZ5RsN2

 

Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes

 

changes

   

healing sunset

 

Tweet

 
PDC
 

VFA_4

 

FB_2

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

I accept the Privacy Policy