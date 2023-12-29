¿Wappin? Got past the three score and ten / Pasó los 70 años

Buzzardly old tastes, the editor has. Wikimedia photo by Charles J. Sharp.
On the Friday when he realized that he’d never get to be a wimp rock sensation…
WAR – Low Rider
https://youtu.be/qMkwuz0iXQg?si=nGAjU6ZyzXms1zHy
Khadijah – God Bless the Child
https://youtu.be/NZB-u0VBG6Y?si=Wvxo9J47qgpVNCdb
Alicia Keys — Lifeline
https://youtu.be/Oy52AQOlomw?si=9tivnDlXemiC0Wi2
Samy y Sandra Sandoal – En Vivo en Boqueron, Chjiriquí
https://www.youtube.com/live/KiUc8vHgiAg?si=yiF1SZeEPcnR68en
Rómulo Castro, Grupo Tuira & Yomira John – Como Bien de Amor
https://youtu.be/sT8CkZy4qCA?si=JVlRkWymVZGN_TpX
The Rolling Stones & Lady Gaga – Sweet Sounds of Heaven
https://youtu.be/Wt3ISLkIS38?si=AYFkwAm35UCIxsYE
Becky G – Por El Contrario
https://youtu.be/8c7KOGxeY3w?si=DFX56oFsRJUeXnv9
Carlos Santana & John McLaughlin – Live in Switzerland 2016
https://youtu.be/k0KcWyZ8II0?si=flSiyqWg-gu9kKJ8
Brenda Cay – Remind Me of Me
https://youtu.be/52Q6XVWDQN4?si=d3qvT_qZjoSp3XZ6
Tom Morello – Hold The Line
https://youtu.be/Yv-0LkDouRs?si=iex1j1ygdB5Jcw_3
Carla Morrison – Compartir
https://youtu.be/IPiA2ljRhvo?si=cPm7lHL7loZ5RsN2
