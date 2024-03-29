¿Wappin? Classical Good Friday respects / Respetos clásicos del Viernes Santo

Pontius Pilate pardons Barabbas: drawing by Francesc Casanovas Gorchs (1878) that’s at the Fons Biblioteca de Catalunya.
Coraje y optimismo a pesar de todo
Courage and optimism despite all
Maksimov – Barabbas
https://youtu.be/t65Dd1DtLJY?si=rFHAmDoXTZ_0FY3I
Strauss – Tod und Verklärung, Op.24 (Death and Transfiguration)
https://youtu.be/3D5Up1aYJJs?si=VHYvpDJ3Ia-10ucN
Bruckner – Symphony No. 7 in D Minor
https://youtu.be/dSGOaTuAesY?si=75QWBkPJsES1ATz_
Bach – St. Matthew Passion
https://youtu.be/j4Efeafzv9c?si=ryOr19-8ma5_jcSK
To defend ourselves from hackers, organized trolling and other sorts of online vandalism, we turn the comments off for this website but leave that function open on our Facebook page for people to join the discussion.
Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.
~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.
Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.