¿Wappin? Classical Good Friday respects / Respetos clásicos del Viernes Santo

Pontius Pilate pardons Barabbas: drawing by Francesc Casanovas Gorchs (1878) that’s at the Fons Biblioteca de Catalunya.

Coraje y optimismo a pesar de todo

Courage and optimism despite all

Maksimov – Barabbas

https://youtu.be/t65Dd1DtLJY?si=rFHAmDoXTZ_0FY3I

Strauss – Tod und Verklärung, Op.24 (Death and Transfiguration)

https://youtu.be/3D5Up1aYJJs?si=VHYvpDJ3Ia-10ucN

Bruckner – Symphony No. 7 in D Minor

https://youtu.be/dSGOaTuAesY?si=75QWBkPJsES1ATz_

Bach – St. Matthew Passion

https://youtu.be/j4Efeafzv9c?si=ryOr19-8ma5_jcSK

