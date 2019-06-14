Opening Democratic presidential candidates’ debate lineups

On NBC and online. A good time for watch parties. PxHere photo.

Get ready to rumble!

NIGHT ONE, Wednesday, June 26:

Cory Booker

Bill de Blasio

Julián Castro

John Delaney

Tulsi Gabbard

Jay Inslee

Amy Klobuchar

Beto O’Rourke

Tim Ryan

Elizabeth Warren

NIGHT TWO, Thursday, June 27:

Michael Bennet

Joe Biden

Pete Buttigieg

Kirsten Gillibrand

Kamala Harris

John Hickenlooper

Bernie Sanders

Eric Swalwell

Marianne Williamson

Andrew Yang

Very important: register, vote and get others to do so.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes