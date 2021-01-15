¿Wappin? A child was born / Nació un niño

Born in 1929, he didn’t live to be 40. Trump’s thugs were still trying to kill him at the Capitol.
Nacido en 1929, no vivió hasta los 40. Los maleantes de Trump todavía estaban tratando de matarlo en el Capitolio.
The Eternal Flame / La Antorcha Eterna
Mahalia Jackson – How I Got Over
https://youtu.be/l49N8U3d0Bw
Séptima Raíz – De frente con Jah
https://youtu.be/qfEZeC77mcI
Tracy Chapman – Talking About a Revolution
https://youtu.be/fQuJXWTUa3k
Mercedes Sosa – Solo le pido a Dios
https://youtu.be/5Mp8W_-gtcg
The Fighting Men from Crossmaglen – Sniper’s Promise
https://youtu.be/dSnWTDFzgrg
Kafu Banton – No me hablen de bala
https://youtu.be/QdMWMGxA1v8
Avril Lavigne – Knocking on Heaven’s Door
https://youtu.be/o_5-Kf2CrLc
Alison Krauss & The Cox Family – I Know Who Holds Tomorrow
https://youtu.be/4GKNbmYOAow
Atahualpa Yupanqui – Preguntitas Sobre Dios
https://youtu.be/YoauQ8Cqv8s
Peter Tosh – Equal Rights / Downpressor Man
https://youtu.be/pqyRWVSFvS4
Mary Travers – There Is A Ship
https://youtu.be/zTEdhMwXiM4
Elton John – Sacrifice
https://youtu.be/NrLkTZrPZA4
Joan Osborne – One of Us
https://youtu.be/8lBuqscNe6o
Rubén Blades – El Padre Antonio y su Monaguillo Andrés
https://youtu.be/cSgiTwd0Zbg
Stevie Wonder – Happy Birthday
https://youtu.be/inS9gAgSENE
