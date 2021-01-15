¿Wappin? A child was born / Nació un niño

Born in 1929, he didn’t live to be 40. Trump’s thugs were still trying to kill him at the Capitol.

Nacido en 1929, no vivió hasta los 40. Los maleantes de Trump todavía estaban tratando de matarlo en el Capitolio.



The Eternal Flame / La Antorcha Eterna

Mahalia Jackson – How I Got Over

https://youtu.be/l49N8U3d0Bw

Séptima Raíz – De frente con Jah

https://youtu.be/qfEZeC77mcI

Tracy Chapman – Talking About a Revolution

https://youtu.be/fQuJXWTUa3k

Mercedes Sosa – Solo le pido a Dios

https://youtu.be/5Mp8W_-gtcg

The Fighting Men from Crossmaglen – Sniper’s Promise

https://youtu.be/dSnWTDFzgrg

Kafu Banton – No me hablen de bala

https://youtu.be/QdMWMGxA1v8

Avril Lavigne – Knocking on Heaven’s Door

https://youtu.be/o_5-Kf2CrLc

Alison Krauss & The Cox Family – I Know Who Holds Tomorrow

https://youtu.be/4GKNbmYOAow

Atahualpa Yupanqui – Preguntitas Sobre Dios

https://youtu.be/YoauQ8Cqv8s

Peter Tosh – Equal Rights / Downpressor Man

https://youtu.be/pqyRWVSFvS4

Mary Travers – There Is A Ship

https://youtu.be/zTEdhMwXiM4

Elton John – Sacrifice

https://youtu.be/NrLkTZrPZA4

Joan Osborne – One of Us

https://youtu.be/8lBuqscNe6o

Rubén Blades – El Padre Antonio y su Monaguillo Andrés

https://youtu.be/cSgiTwd0Zbg

Stevie Wonder – Happy Birthday

https://youtu.be/inS9gAgSENE

