IT IS WRITTEN: The Passion of the Easter Bunny

And it was on that original Bogue Tuesday, some 2000 years ago, that The Easter Bunny was arrested and brought before Elmer Fudd.…

They had a vote. The Pilate said, “You can go now, Barabbas” and moved to the question of the final meal for the remaining prisoners, And from the multitude there arose a roar: “Hasenpfeffer!” The condemned men complained that it wasn’t kosher, but of that the Romans knew not.

And then, because this was jail food after all, they added raisins.…

IT IS WRITTEN…

And the social prisoners said, “Hey Yeshue, aren’t you gonna have any of this stew?” But He of the virgin birth, never having failed to observe kosher before, wasn’t about to change his ways about that then.

Missing that meal, of course, sapped his strength the following Friday morning, leading to the soldier’s stern admonition: “Drop that cross once more and you’re out of the parade!”

