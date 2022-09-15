Jackson, Human traffickers

An anonymous social media meme, based on this morning’s news

What the law says

From the United States Code:

Section 274(a)(1)(A)(ii) of the Immigration and Nationality Act

“Sec. 274. [8 U.S.C. 1324]

(a) Criminal Penalties …

(1) (A) Any person who-

***

(ii) knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that an alien has come to, entered, or remains in the United States in violation of law, transports, or moves or attempts to transport or move such alien within the United States by means of transportation or otherwise, in furtherance of such violation of law; …

.. be fined under title 18, United States Code, imprisoned not more than 5 years, or both …

~ ~ ~

From Webster’s dictionary:

Legal Definition of kidnapping : an act or instance or the crime of seizing, confining, inveigling, abducting, or carrying away a person by force or fraud…

