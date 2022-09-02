Levin, Bush, García, Maloney & McGovern: holding out against Chilean fascism

The last song that Chilean singer / songwriter Víctor Jara recorded. He was tortured for several days and shot 44 times at Chile’s national soccer stadium by the regime whose constitution today’s neofascst trolls are defending.

Against US online platforms’ use for Chilean far-right trolling

