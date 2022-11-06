Rudy Giuliani’s motion DENIED

Rudy Giuliani, from his Twitter feed.

Rudy’s election fraud lies on behalf of Trump elicit a lawsuit

by people he defamed — the judge isn’t letting him off

“…Giuliani orchestrated and implemented a strategic plan ‘to educate the public on the fraud numbers, and inspire citizens to call upon legislators and Members of Congress to disregard the fraudulent vote count and certify the duly elected President Trump.'”

“The Strategic Plan and other conduct provide ample circumstantial evidence of a civil

conspiracy between Giuliani and members of the Trump Campaign.” …

See Her Honor’s ruling on his motion to dismiss HERE, in PDF format.

