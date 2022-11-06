Well isn’t that special? A multi-pronged hacker attack?

This, too, shall pass…

I woke up this morning, the Sunday before US Election Day

by Eric Jackson

…to find that I am simultaneously locked out of both Facebook and Twitter.

Is it a Microsoft update of the most destructive kind?

Is it the GOP, one of their neofascist offshots or foreign backers?

Is it…?

May never know. May not know for years. The priority now is to recover the social media branches of The Panama News.

Eric Jackson, the editor

