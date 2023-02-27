The State of Palestine: Now Israel enacts an official death penalty

Israeli settlers’ February 26 attack on Palestinians and their property in the town of Huwwara in Nablus district. One Palestinian man was killed, more than 100 were injured, and about 75 houses and 100 cars were set on fire. Israel does not intend the death penalty for this sort of violence. Photo by the Gaza Times.

