¿Wappin? A monstrously late playlist / Música semanal monstruosamente tardía

0
he's VENGEFUL
A Japanese t-shirt design, featuring a scary radioactive American monster.

Miss the late morning nap and I crash too early
Falta la siesta de la mañana y duermo demasiado temprano 

The Kingsmen – Jolly Green Giant
https://youtu.be/oSlUq2dCOEA

Rubén Blades – The Hit
https://youtu.be/lhfWf6dyRyU

Natalia Lafourcade – La Llorona
https://youtu.be/t5h1thWbVTc

Kantner & Slick – When I was a boy I watched the wolves
https://youtu.be/SXOe_rbN-nI

Siouxsie And The Banshees – Cities in Dust
https://youtu.be/Ruq33iAxL5k

Calle Arriba de Las Tablas – La Tulivieja
https://youtu.be/WPSeRm8uLZs

Of Monsters & Men – Dirty Paws
https://youtu.be/ot5yYrGyLg4

Marianne Faithfull – Witches Song
https://youtu.be/H8yJcMuQS1k

Peter Tosh – Guide me from my friends
https://youtu.be/vqPcpkx3Pbk

Yomira John – Mala Paga
https://youtu.be/wFh0vImclkQ

Steppenwolf – Monster
https://youtu.be/Sk3sURDS4IA

 

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

 

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.  

~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information. Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.
 

22ENGdonateBUTTON

 

CIAM

 

Tweet

 

FB_2

 

Tweet

 

FB CCL

 

$$

 
PDC
 
Dinero

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR