¿Wappin? First Friday in December / Primer viernes de diciembre

Attorneys Martita Cornejo and Juan Ramón Sevillano celebrate a happy end to a conflicted November. It’s never over but now’s a time to enjoy the holidays.

Abogados Martita Cornejo y Juan Ramón Sevillano celebran un final feliz a un noviembre conflictivo. Nunca termina, pero ahora es el momento de disfrutar las días fiestas.

A belated holiday season is underway

Comienzan unas fiestas tardías

Luis Arteaga – Copas Llenas

Samara Joy – Lush Life

London Festival Orchestra – Richard Rodgers’s Victory at Sea

Playing for Change / Taj Mahal – Gimme Shelter

Alison Krauss – Down to the River to Pray

Natalie Maines – Take It On Faith

Mahalia Jackson – How I Got Over

Dave & Lauren Moore – Immaculate Mary

Ivy Queen & Kafu Banton – La Playa

Natalie Merchant – Motherland

El Himno Istmeño (with English and Spanish subtitles)

~ ~ ~

