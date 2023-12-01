¿Wappin? First Friday in December / Primer viernes de diciembre

0
Martita
Attorneys Martita Cornejo and Juan Ramón Sevillano celebrate a happy end to a conflicted November. It’s never over but now’s a time to enjoy the holidays.
Abogados Martita Cornejo y Juan Ramón Sevillano celebran un final feliz a un noviembre conflictivo. Nunca termina, pero ahora es el momento de disfrutar las días fiestas.

A belated holiday season is underway
Comienzan unas fiestas tardías

Luis Arteaga – Copas Llenas
https://youtu.be/22UQXEAQcIw?si=oy-ixzvi2SSdv08x

Samara Joy – Lush Life
https://youtu.be/7_spA6FcOdw?si=gAhJws7fUcr26xDs

London Festival Orchestra – Richard Rodgers’s Victory at Sea
https://youtu.be/x3dwsRSA6KE?si=7aHUoKqwzTnbCzMI

Playing for Change / Taj Mahal – Gimme Shelter
https://youtu.be/GJtq6OmD-_Y?si=CWjP6XSpgMtan5xz

Alison Krauss – Down to the River to Pray
https://youtu.be/zSif77IVQdY?si=u_yegqFGa4_DkuWl

Natalie Maines – Take It On Faith
https://youtu.be/e72nV3jgYbw?si=DIhMKbSmq-mNLuqI

Mahalia Jackson – How I Got Over
https://youtu.be/l49N8U3d0Bw?si=PuPmmWkPm1KMOg-a

Dave & Lauren Moore – Immaculate Mary
https://youtu.be/VehVGFu9dws?si=WUtf7GuKMGhXKXDN

Ivy Queen & Kafu Banton – La Playa
https://youtu.be/9hoxW8DtdcM?si=movP3BfW8iuSxCud

Natalie Merchant – Motherland
https://youtu.be/A2JbLUVt0Z0?si=cRE4e8Ce7K9nsTtq

El Himno Istmeño (with English and Spanish subtitles)
https://youtu.be/V92MCLRIfm4?si=w-V9VLwbTQ5MsY0W

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

 

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.  

~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information. Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.
 

enduranceCIAM2

 

FB_2

 

Tweet

 

$$

 

Vote en español

 
PDC
 
Dinero2

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR