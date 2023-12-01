¿Wappin? First Friday in December / Primer viernes de diciembre

Attorneys Martita Cornejo and Juan Ramón Sevillano celebrate a happy end to a conflicted November. It’s never over but now’s a time to enjoy the holidays.
Abogados Martita Cornejo y Juan Ramón Sevillano celebran un final feliz a un noviembre conflictivo. Nunca termina, pero ahora es el momento de disfrutar las días fiestas.
A belated holiday season is underway
Comienzan unas fiestas tardías
Luis Arteaga – Copas Llenas
https://youtu.be/22UQXEAQcIw?si=oy-ixzvi2SSdv08x
Samara Joy – Lush Life
https://youtu.be/7_spA6FcOdw?si=gAhJws7fUcr26xDs
London Festival Orchestra – Richard Rodgers’s Victory at Sea
https://youtu.be/x3dwsRSA6KE?si=7aHUoKqwzTnbCzMI
Playing for Change / Taj Mahal – Gimme Shelter
https://youtu.be/GJtq6OmD-_Y?si=CWjP6XSpgMtan5xz
Alison Krauss – Down to the River to Pray
https://youtu.be/zSif77IVQdY?si=u_yegqFGa4_DkuWl
Natalie Maines – Take It On Faith
https://youtu.be/e72nV3jgYbw?si=DIhMKbSmq-mNLuqI
Mahalia Jackson – How I Got Over
https://youtu.be/l49N8U3d0Bw?si=PuPmmWkPm1KMOg-a
Dave & Lauren Moore – Immaculate Mary
https://youtu.be/VehVGFu9dws?si=WUtf7GuKMGhXKXDN
Ivy Queen & Kafu Banton – La Playa
https://youtu.be/9hoxW8DtdcM?si=movP3BfW8iuSxCud
Natalie Merchant – Motherland
https://youtu.be/A2JbLUVt0Z0?si=cRE4e8Ce7K9nsTtq
El Himno Istmeño (with English and Spanish subtitles)
https://youtu.be/V92MCLRIfm4?si=w-V9VLwbTQ5MsY0W
Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.