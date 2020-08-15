¿Wappin? ¡RAAAAAWK!

Trini
Trini Lopez: COVID-19 took him this week, at the age of 83.
Wikimedia photo by Hugo van Gelderen.

Mark Knopfler & Emmylou Harris – Done With Bonaparte
https://youtu.be/7NYhTwLCT-Q

Elton John – Burn Down the Mission
https://youtu.be/EdEQkRq_xrw

Los Exciters – Algo Muy Profundo
https://youtu.be/vhw8F3JtlyI

Haydée Milanés & Kelvis Ochoa – Cuando el Corazón
https://youtu.be/CN7_dOnAxtg

Jefferson Airplane – Eskimo Blue Day
https://youtu.be/WeSMataA9R4

Neil Young & Norah Jones – Down By The River
https://youtu.be/RDEfIxWEID0

Trini Lopez – If I Had A Hammer
https://youtu.be/Kp1z8EzZ5Hs

Leadbelly – Stewball
https://youtu.be/RP7AAYhmX8E

Natalia Lafourcade & Denise Gutiérrez — Tiempo al Viento
https://youtu.be/L-hvdp9qRXU

Willie Nelson – I’m the Only Hell My Mama Ever Raised
https://youtu.be/kFPdHJcWEmA

I-Threes – Steppin’ Out Of Babylon
https://youtu.be/sxHFEGAY1nQ

Romeo Santos & El Chaval de la Bachata – Canalla
https://youtu.be/8zcZC4HVr68

Howlin’ Wolf – How Many More Years
https://youtu.be/3NjXs_nXB5U

Melanie & The Edwin Hawkins Singers – Lay Down (Candles in the Rain)
https://youtu.be/IZ52lk9wjZI

Kany García – Homemade Concierto Melancólico
https://youtu.be/dbfb5fNH38g

 

