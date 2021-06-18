¿Wappin? The Wonders / Las Maravillas

0
whosoever breaks this seal shall break everything else he or she touches
Giza. Photo by annemarieangelo.

Nuestro paseo sónico del viernes
Our Friday sonic stroll

Jimi Hendrix – Bipolar Blues Jam
https://youtu.be/y9SKj-bpysU

Jon Batiste – FREEDOM
https://youtu.be/3YHVC1DcHmo

Of Monsters and Men – King And Lionheart
https://youtu.be/A76a_LNIYwE

Mon Laferte – La Democracia
https://youtu.be/HoF3QCFVFhg

Yin Carrizo – Lucy Querida
https://youtu.be/1Shfaf7RIuQ

Fleetwood Mac – Seven Wonders
https://youtu.be/0cle6IWpqCA

Gina Chavez – Miles De Millas
https://youtu.be/WwtN98OsLBs

Mellow Mood – Tribute to Bob Marley
https://youtu.be/KLZg3Tg9wG4

Tal Wilkenfeld – Killing Me
https://youtu.be/04W5CMZUHZs

Cienfue, Tosuaw & Agalimatias – Darking in the Shine
https://youtu.be/nO_I96zEPzQ

Sara Bareilles & Playing For Change – What’s Going On
https://youtu.be/JEp7QrOBxyQ

Carlos Santana & Eric Clapton – Jin Go Lo Ba
https://youtu.be/uEs3bGY_SAU

Anaconda – El Punto Cubano
https://youtu.be/DTsaSDN_ta8

Roger Waters – The Bravery of Being Out of Range
https://youtu.be/JamLmpVOgE0

Joshue Ashby & C3 Proyect – Concierto en el Teatro Balboa 2020
https://youtu.be/luzNcWNPNr0

 

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

 

