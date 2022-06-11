¿Wappin? We’ll learn some day / Aprenderemos algun dia

1000 days

Ya vemos a los jinetes del apocalipsis cada vez que compramos comida
We see the riders of the apocalypse every time we shop for food now

Dire Straits – Brothers in Arms
https://youtu.be/hOC6sJjIffU

Holly Near & Ronnie Gilbert – Harriet Tubman
https://youtu.be/FnF0PDefPFI

Zahara & Santi Balmes – Guerra y Paz
https://youtu.be/AEgB3joHtMw

Peter Gabriel – Biko
https://youtu.be/-LwbSeZx990

Rubén Blades & Seis del Solar, for AI on 1986
https://youtu.be/S5shTO3KgLY

Buffy Sainte-Marie – Universal Soldier
https://youtu.be/fOuZwpGHJ7E

Playing for Change with Yusuf Islam – Peace Train
https://youtu.be/0QpjR6-Uuks

