¿Wappin? We’ll learn some day / Aprenderemos algun dia

Ya vemos a los jinetes del apocalipsis cada vez que compramos comida

We see the riders of the apocalypse every time we shop for food now

Dire Straits – Brothers in Arms

https://youtu.be/hOC6sJjIffU

Holly Near & Ronnie Gilbert – Harriet Tubman

https://youtu.be/FnF0PDefPFI

Zahara & Santi Balmes – Guerra y Paz

https://youtu.be/AEgB3joHtMw

Peter Gabriel – Biko

https://youtu.be/-LwbSeZx990

Rubén Blades & Seis del Solar, for AI on 1986

https://youtu.be/S5shTO3KgLY

Buffy Sainte-Marie – Universal Soldier

https://youtu.be/fOuZwpGHJ7E

Playing for Change with Yusuf Islam – Peace Train

https://youtu.be/0QpjR6-Uuks

Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes