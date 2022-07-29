¿Wappin? It’s Friday! / ¡Es viernes!

Billie Eilish, photo and editing by Alfred Marroquinñ.

Fridays come quickly when everybody’s on strike

Los viernes llegan rápido cuando todos están en huelga

Bob Marley – Music Lesson

https://youtu.be/LWnb_2lRaoo

Randy Rainbow – Clang, Clang, Clang Went Josh Hawley!

https://youtu.be/07II_EJlcYg

Chaka Khan – Woman Like Me

https://youtu.be/_vWYF9D1C4I

Cienfue – Our Own Devices

https://youtu.be/1BAOiRBE1Qs

Denise Gutiérrez & Zoé – Luna

https://youtu.be/Mf_ib_gxtqE

Eric Heatherly – Flowers on the Wall

https://youtu.be/M9f7uhZcbfQ

Playing For Change – Oye Como Va

https://youtu.be/NJZW8U9bbmM

Melanie & Miley Cyrus – Look What They’ve Done To My Song

https://youtu.be/LL4BHMSreF8

The Highwaymen – Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys

https://youtu.be/-hDoF2onYlw

Florence + The Machine – Free

https://youtu.be/1Zh1uDf3Glo

Joss Stone – Karma

https://youtu.be/tAEOe5a4vy0

Manuel García & Mon Laferte – La Danza de las Libélulas

https://youtu.be/sJDG60HiGkw

Prince – Free

https://youtu.be/uHJFG4tmoeE

Billie Eilish – Acoustic show at Telekom Forum Bonn

https://youtu.be/bwbaZ9qCSAE

