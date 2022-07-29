¿Wappin? It’s Friday! / ¡Es viernes!

Billie Eilish, photo and editing by Alfred Marroquinñ.
Fridays come quickly when everybody’s on strike
Los viernes llegan rápido cuando todos están en huelga
Bob Marley – Music Lesson
https://youtu.be/LWnb_2lRaoo
Randy Rainbow – Clang, Clang, Clang Went Josh Hawley!
https://youtu.be/07II_EJlcYg
Chaka Khan – Woman Like Me
https://youtu.be/_vWYF9D1C4I
Cienfue – Our Own Devices
https://youtu.be/1BAOiRBE1Qs
Denise Gutiérrez & Zoé – Luna
https://youtu.be/Mf_ib_gxtqE
Eric Heatherly – Flowers on the Wall
https://youtu.be/M9f7uhZcbfQ
Playing For Change – Oye Como Va
https://youtu.be/NJZW8U9bbmM
Melanie & Miley Cyrus – Look What They’ve Done To My Song
https://youtu.be/LL4BHMSreF8
The Highwaymen – Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys
https://youtu.be/-hDoF2onYlw
Florence + The Machine – Free
https://youtu.be/1Zh1uDf3Glo
Joss Stone – Karma
https://youtu.be/tAEOe5a4vy0
Manuel García & Mon Laferte – La Danza de las Libélulas
https://youtu.be/sJDG60HiGkw
Prince – Free
https://youtu.be/uHJFG4tmoeE
P!nk – Irrelevant
https://youtu.be/eHGuWDzQpcM
Billie Eilish – Acoustic show at Telekom Forum Bonn
https://youtu.be/bwbaZ9qCSAE
Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.