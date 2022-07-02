¿Wappin? La mezcla de viernes / The Friday mix

Alison Krauss in Italy 2022. Photo by Earl J. McGehee.

Sounds coming through at The Crossroads of The World

Sonidos que vienen a través de la encrucijada del mundo

Bruce Springsteen – The Promised Land

https://youtu.be/0U5BmSRikl0

Hello Seahorse! – Bestia

https://youtu.be/Lbh9pQ0ls6w

Cienfue – Our Own Devices

https://youtu.be/1BAOiRBE1Qs

Stevie Nicks – Edge of Seventeen

https://youtu.be/nLytJRuUT4g

Jimmy Ruffin – What Becomes Of The Brokenherted

https://youtu.be/RQjVIqq8LoI

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – When the Levee Breaks

https://youtu.be/vNkXoS3zutw

Susana Baca – Concierto “Maestra Vida”

https://youtu.be/pHrCTbdUraU

Stephen & Ziggy – Tribute to Bob Marley, Red Rocks 2022

https://youtu.be/jed_1XvaR88

