¿Wappin? La mezcla de viernes / The Friday mix

Alison Krauss in Italy 2022. Photo by Earl J. McGehee.
Sounds coming through at The Crossroads of The World
Sonidos que vienen a través de la encrucijada del mundo
Bruce Springsteen – The Promised Land
https://youtu.be/0U5BmSRikl0
Hello Seahorse! – Bestia
https://youtu.be/Lbh9pQ0ls6w
Cienfue – Our Own Devices
https://youtu.be/1BAOiRBE1Qs
Stevie Nicks – Edge of Seventeen
https://youtu.be/nLytJRuUT4g
Jimmy Ruffin – What Becomes Of The Brokenherted
https://youtu.be/RQjVIqq8LoI
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – When the Levee Breaks
https://youtu.be/vNkXoS3zutw
Susana Baca – Concierto “Maestra Vida”
https://youtu.be/pHrCTbdUraU
Stephen & Ziggy – Tribute to Bob Marley, Red Rocks 2022
https://youtu.be/jed_1XvaR88
