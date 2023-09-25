Yet another sign of a weak economy

There are still a lot of empty billboards along the Pan-American Highway, partly because sales are slow, partly because businesses don’t care to deal with the owner of many of the billboards. Now that one of these outdoor ad spaces gets filled, what is promoted? Not sales to customers, but an attempt to recruit people into the world of multi-level marketing. Photo by Eric Jackson.

