Eight-way race for Panama’s presidency

Archive photo by Eric Jackson.
Eight-way race for the presidency
President and Vice President candidates listed
José Gabriel “Gaby” Carrizo & Dr. Camilo Alleyne – PRD / MOLIRENA
Ricardo Martinelli* & José Raúl Molino – RM / Alianza
Ricardo Lombana & Michael Chen – Otro Camino
Rómulo Roux & José Isabel Blandón – CD / Panameñista
Martín Torrijos & Rosario Turner – Partido Popular
Zulay Rodríguez & Athenas Athanasiadis – Independent
Maribel Gordón & Richard Morales – Independent
Melitón Arrocha & Aida de Maduro ** – Independent
* Sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for money laundering, so may be disqualified
** This independent ticket is endorsed by the Partido PAIS
