¿Wappin? Para los caídos / For the fallen

Abdiel Díaz, board of directors member of the ASOPROF teachers’ union, slain by an asshole with a pistol.

Abdiel Díaz, miembro de la junta directiva del sindicato docente ASOPROF, asesinado por un pendejo con pistola.

Tristeza y reveses, pero la causa brilla

Sadness and setbacks, but the cause shines on

Paul Robeson – Joe Hill

https://youtu.be/8swx2JPqKHo?si=Z32Etn1jA_CejegP

Victor Jara — Manifiesto

https://youtu.be/Xyyu5AN_H0g?si=mCW9bp0Nh9P04HsT

Joan Baez — Motherland

https://youtu.be/BPmeq2RIHLE?si=LTv-NaeXQGuLa9cj

Rubén Blades, Wynton Marsalis & The Lincoln Center Orchestra – Patria

https://youtu.be/fICKyFVF9as?si=Koy3Ux3KSplx-2kr

WAR – Deliver The Word

https://youtu.be/nEhQxPR7ZQM?si=–HZqsDWTdKzFMH4

Mujeres de Panamá – Triste Adiós

https://youtu.be/XCo9NP6G8xw?si=8PuZ2PgyEejYfqZ1

AOC Town Hall – Solidarity Forever

https://youtu.be/Kt-QRlr1joU?si=dPUQdHE20VBoljWt

Roque Cordero – Adagio Trágico

https://youtu.be/vpEMgkNENvw?si=_MOfO4HfTww6ibX3

Yomira John – Madre Tierra

https://youtu.be/tuwAnf2pop0?si=kOeaTogD9Y953Xth

Roberta Flack – Oh Freedom

https://youtu.be/nDP3fST_vjM?si=f0flv4M8H9EmknoO

Jefferson Airplane – Wooden Ships

https://youtu.be/hIccZsURyLc?si=WLtC1Cczl00Pck0A

