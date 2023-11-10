¿Wappin? Para los caídos / For the fallen

Abdiel Díaz, board of directors member of the ASOPROF teachers’ union, slain by an asshole with a pistol.
Abdiel Díaz, miembro de la junta directiva del sindicato docente ASOPROF, asesinado por un pendejo con pistola.
Tristeza y reveses, pero la causa brilla
Sadness and setbacks, but the cause shines on
Paul Robeson – Joe Hill
https://youtu.be/8swx2JPqKHo?si=Z32Etn1jA_CejegP
Victor Jara — Manifiesto
https://youtu.be/Xyyu5AN_H0g?si=mCW9bp0Nh9P04HsT
Joan Baez — Motherland
https://youtu.be/BPmeq2RIHLE?si=LTv-NaeXQGuLa9cj
Rubén Blades, Wynton Marsalis & The Lincoln Center Orchestra – Patria
https://youtu.be/fICKyFVF9as?si=Koy3Ux3KSplx-2kr
WAR – Deliver The Word
https://youtu.be/nEhQxPR7ZQM?si=–HZqsDWTdKzFMH4
Mujeres de Panamá – Triste Adiós
https://youtu.be/XCo9NP6G8xw?si=8PuZ2PgyEejYfqZ1
AOC Town Hall – Solidarity Forever
https://youtu.be/Kt-QRlr1joU?si=dPUQdHE20VBoljWt
Roque Cordero – Adagio Trágico
https://youtu.be/vpEMgkNENvw?si=_MOfO4HfTww6ibX3
Yomira John – Madre Tierra
https://youtu.be/tuwAnf2pop0?si=kOeaTogD9Y953Xth
Roberta Flack – Oh Freedom
https://youtu.be/nDP3fST_vjM?si=f0flv4M8H9EmknoO
Jefferson Airplane – Wooden Ships
https://youtu.be/hIccZsURyLc?si=WLtC1Cczl00Pck0A
Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.