¿Wappin? Them low-down dirty blues

I think I may know what’s going on, but that’s just a guess. Zuck’s bots are not very helpful.
When dry season is underway and you need for the sky to start crying
Jimi Hendrix – Villanova Junction
https://youtu.be/HOpjRDXBa-U?si=jE0Df8VEMctXzwz6
Jimmy Ruffin – What Become of the Broken-Hearted
https://youtu.be/cQywZYoGB1g?si=YGZB22ZbRGjIs_4h
Teresa James – The Day the Blues Came to Call
https://youtu.be/8S1ptOanNqY?si=KqRNtAdClMkFd3XL
Champion Jack Dupree — Goin’ Down Slow
https://youtu.be/tDpUi71pNZQ?si=1ijRdLmZdebIgfcX
Luther Allison — It’s Been A Long Time
https://youtu.be/MCZbjClHc18?si=vTgtJ6Wz23KY7NmT
MC5 – Motor City’s Burning
https://youtu.be/NpDmIv93Qvs?si=9zoe168IiW5w1TBG
Janis Joplin – Ball & Chain
https://youtu.be/X1zFnyEe3nE?si=427QTn-2JOG1f1g8
Flora Purim & Airto – Sweet Baby Blues
https://youtu.be/xt6sjglDOtE?si=Ed1pRmhVY_XkHFZf
Bessie Smith – Send Me to the ‘Lectric Chair
https://youtu.be/EC9fDrjz8xM?si=BILkKjeTDNpOf2kI
Rory Gallagher – Garbage Man Blues
https://youtu.be/GUOXi2-Yke4?si=_0lDOysjPVyaT5kM
Valerie Wellington – Bad Avenue
https://youtu.be/xu79m18hUS4?si=Mqst8D63E5LNItsp
Joss Stone – People Get Ready
https://youtu.be/msC8HkU3dpI?si=72xpt11LwtevHPfl
WAR – Deliver The Word
https://youtu.be/3PAJPukdyb8?si=j7RMrUdKyZnjl9tf
