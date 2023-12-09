¿Wappin? Them low-down dirty blues

When dry season is underway and you need for the sky to start crying

Jimi Hendrix – Villanova Junction
https://youtu.be/HOpjRDXBa-U?si=jE0Df8VEMctXzwz6

Jimmy Ruffin – What Become of the Broken-Hearted
https://youtu.be/cQywZYoGB1g?si=YGZB22ZbRGjIs_4h

Teresa James – The Day the Blues Came to Call
https://youtu.be/8S1ptOanNqY?si=KqRNtAdClMkFd3XL

Champion Jack Dupree — Goin’ Down Slow
https://youtu.be/tDpUi71pNZQ?si=1ijRdLmZdebIgfcX

Luther Allison — It’s Been A Long Time
https://youtu.be/MCZbjClHc18?si=vTgtJ6Wz23KY7NmT

MC5 – Motor City’s Burning
https://youtu.be/NpDmIv93Qvs?si=9zoe168IiW5w1TBG

Janis Joplin – Ball & Chain
https://youtu.be/X1zFnyEe3nE?si=427QTn-2JOG1f1g8

Flora Purim & Airto – Sweet Baby Blues
https://youtu.be/xt6sjglDOtE?si=Ed1pRmhVY_XkHFZf

Bessie Smith – Send Me to the ‘Lectric Chair
https://youtu.be/EC9fDrjz8xM?si=BILkKjeTDNpOf2kI

Rory Gallagher – Garbage Man Blues
https://youtu.be/GUOXi2-Yke4?si=_0lDOysjPVyaT5kM

Valerie Wellington – Bad Avenue
https://youtu.be/xu79m18hUS4?si=Mqst8D63E5LNItsp

Joss Stone – People Get Ready
https://youtu.be/msC8HkU3dpI?si=72xpt11LwtevHPfl

WAR – Deliver The Word
https://youtu.be/3PAJPukdyb8?si=j7RMrUdKyZnjl9tf

 

