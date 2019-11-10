Kermit’s birds / Las aves de Kermit

Campylopterus hemileucurus, in scientific Latin. Photo © Kermit Nourse.

Violet Sabrewing / Alasable Violáceo

This spectacular bird ranges from Southeastern Mexico through Central America to Western Panama. Here you find it in Chiriqui, Veraguas and the Western Azuero. Probably its most natural environment is in the lower stories of mature canopy forests. It will be found at forest edges and in small forest clearings. It really likes heliconia patches in or near forests, and wherever there are bananas.



Este pajaro espectacular se extiende desde el sureste de México a través de América Central hasta el oeste de Panamá. Aquí lo encuentra en Chiriquí, Veraguas y el Azuero Occidental. Probablemente su entorno más natural se encuentra en el sotobosque forestal de los bosques maduros de dosel. Se encontrará en los bordes del bosque y en pequeños claros de bosque. Realmente le gustan los parches de heliconia en los bosques o cerca de ellos, y donde hay bananos.

