Kermit’s birds / Las aves de Kermit

Collared Aracari ~ Tucancillo Collarejo ~ Pteroglossus torquatus.

Encontrado en el Parque Natural Metropolitano, Panamá. © Kermit Nourse.

The Collared Aracari / El Tucancillo Collarejo

The Collared Aracari ranges from central Mexico (around Veracruz) south through northern Venezuela and western Ecuador. It is a fruit eating, Toucan-like bird, usually found in small groups. They are forest, both old growth and secondary, birds. Found all along the Atlantic Side, on the Pacific Side they range from Cocle to Darien. In altitude they range from the lowlands to about 3,000 feet.

El Tucancillo Collarejo se extiende desde el centro de México (alrededor de Veracruz) al sur hasta el norte de Venezuela y el oeste de Ecuador. Es un ave parecida a un tucán que come frutas y que generalmente se encuentra en pequeños grupos. Son aves del bosque, tanto de crecimiento antiguo como secundario. Se encuentran a lo largo del la costa del Caribe, en el lado del Pacífico van desde Coclé hasta Darién. En altitud van desde las tierras bajas hasta unos 900 metros.

