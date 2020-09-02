Democrats abroad survey on state primary voting experiences

Did you vote in your US state’s primary? If yes, Democrats Abroad wants to hear from you about any voting issues or difficulties that you experienced.

Please go to this short survey to tell us about your primary voting experience. The survey does not require that you add personal details beyond your US voting state and country of residence.

The Democrats Abroad Voter Protection team is gathering this information to help prepare for issues this fall. Your help is very much appreciated and could help protect thousands of votes this year.

Interested in other steps you can do to protect your vote? Please go to this article to learn more.

Many thanks and happy voting!

