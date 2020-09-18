¿Wappin? Darnos Un Día / Give Us A Day

0
order
The police are not here to create disorder, they’re here to preserve disorder.
La policía no está aquí para crear desorden, está aquí para preservar el desorden.

We will choose without intimidation
Elegiremos sin intimidación

The Selected Few – Selection Train
https://youtu.be/gW1gICRVGIw

Steel Pulse – Black and White Oppressors
https://youtu.be/x_fRtwsEM6g

Inti-Illimani – Concierto Lugares Comunes
https://youtu.be/guo8HXg382Y

Holly Near – I Ain’t Afraid
https://youtu.be/jji2NnRueIw

Paul Kantner & Grace Slick – When I was a boy I watched the wolves
https://youtu.be/SXOe_rbN-nI

Steppenwolf – Monster
https://youtu.be/Sk3sURDS4IA

Playing for Change – Hasta la Raíz
https://youtu.be/cUaKBGnn2DQ

Cumbias Chichadélicas
https://youtu.be/IhgnxSSc8gQ

Joan Osborne – Panama
https://youtu.be/UzvbJ7jNIBQ

Bruce Springsteen – Letter To You
https://youtu.be/AQyLEz0qy-g

Bob Dylan et al – My Back Pages
https://youtu.be/V_Df39PjkwA

Julieta Venegas – Mujeres
https://youtu.be/lqwnuWWs5i4

Bunny Wailer, Manu Chao et al – Soul Rebel
https://youtu.be/7-dRks5QVQo

Cultura Profética – Concierto Virtual
https://youtu.be/qSVXPmt1nYg

Erika Ender – Darnos Un Día
https://youtu.be/2jf27qS0pfk

 

 

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

 

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.  

~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information. Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.
 

VOTE

 

npp

 

FB CCL

 

FB_2

 

Tweet

 

$$

 

vote final

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR