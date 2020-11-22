Kermit’s birds / Las aves de Kermit

Gartered trogon / Trogón enligado / Trogon caligatus. Photo © Kermit Nourse.

Gartered trogon ~ Trogón enligado

This bird, one of the most beautiful in Panama, is called the Gartered Trogon. That thing in its mouth is the caterpillar of the Megalopyge lanata moth, better known in West Indian English as the Shinney caterpillar. If you touch it you may be going to the hospital because it will give you a painfully toxic burn that can be fatal to those with allergies. The bird must have incredible vision because he saw the insect from a long way away and dove down to get it. He seemed to struggle a bit to swallow it too. What’s more, the bird builds its nest in the hives of termites, wasps or ants — to all of which it is immune. The ordinary clutch is two or three eggs.

This is a forest bird, ranging from eastern and central Mexico to the foothills of the Andes in Ecuador, Colombia and Venezuela. It eats insects and small fruit, tends to stay motionless in its perch and rarely flies very far.

~

Esta ave, una de las más hermosas de Panamá, se llama Trogón enligado. Esa cosa en su boca se llama el gusano de ña mariposa Megalopyge lanata. Si lo toca, es posible que vaya al hospital porque le provocará una quemadura dolorosamente tóxica que puede ser funesta para las personas alérgicas. El pájaro debe tener una visión increíble porque vio al insecto desde muy lejos y se zambulló para atraparlo. Él también pareció luchar un poco para tragarlo. Además, el pájaro construye su nido en las colmenas de termitas, avispas u hormigas, a todas las cuales es inmune. La puesta ordinaria es de dos o tres huevos.

Se trata de un ave del bosque, que se extiende desde el este y centro de México hasta las estribaciones de los Andes en Ecuador, Colombia y Venezuela. Come insectos y frutos pequeños, tiende a permanecer inmóvil en su percha y rara vez vuela muy lejos.

