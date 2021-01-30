¿Wappin? Soul Night

“Soul music” may translate as “Música de alma” but
the real thing bypasses the head and grabs your heart
Carla Thomas – France 2017
https://youtu.be/zoBYKQxi9T8
The Lowrider Band – The World is a Ghetto
https://youtu.be/rsxFvlbu5Xg
The Four Tops – Live 1996
https://youtu.be/7WKx4AIgqo8
Sam & Dave – Don’t Pull Your Love
https://youtu.be/CfaAmQ-6FdM
The Temptations – Live In Concert (1983)
https://youtu.be/JpPPGYLN3ik
Daniel Bulgin – Mujer
https://youtu.be/4x5EtAGUJic
Diana Ross – Return To Love Tour (2000)
https://youtu.be/z7oEsAntMZQ
Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell – The Complete Duets (Disk 2)
https://youtu.be/MQ4ujpfdVn8
Martha Reeves – Live (various performances)
https://youtu.be/rxkU4JobwxQ
Los Mozambiques – El Niño Y El Perro
https://youtu.be/C5DjpTtGSX0
