IfNotNow, The anti-Arab pogrom in Jerusalem

Make no mistake about it

by IfNotNow , (the Jewish anti-racist movement)

IfNotNow @IfNotNowOrg Happening Now: hundreds of Jewish Israelis chanting “Death to Arabs” in East Jerusalem. Sickening racism incited from Israeli political leaders who reliably count on $3.8 billion a year in American tax dollars. April 22, 2021

