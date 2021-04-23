IfNotNow, The anti-Arab pogrom in Jerusalem

Make no mistake about it

by IfNotNow, (the Jewish anti-racist movement)
IfNotNow @IfNotNowOrg
Happening Now: hundreds of Jewish Israelis chanting “Death to Arabs” in East Jerusalem.
Sickening racism incited from Israeli political leaders who reliably count on $3.8 billion a year in American tax dollars.
April 22, 2021
 

