¿Wappin? True colors / Colores de verdad

The color scheme this month. Photo of DC in June by Ted Eytan.

June tunes / Melodías de junio

Santana – Toussaint L’Overture

https://youtu.be/Jli1gW37fqk

The Four Tops – Are You Man Enough?

https://youtu.be/faaxsHyyIzY

Of Monsters and Men – Visitor

https://youtu.be/Bq1lpEC70Hg

Maná – Mariposa Traicionera

https://youtu.be/av3wkasS-WQ

Cyndi Lauper – True Colors

https://youtu.be/LPn0KFlbqX8

Suzanne Vega – Luka

https://youtu.be/VZt7J0iaUD0

Kafú Banton – No Me Hablen de Bala

https://youtu.be/QdMWMGxA1v8

The Fighting Men From Crossmaglen – Sniper’s Promise

https://youtu.be/dSnWTDFzgrg

Mon Laferte – Funeral

https://youtu.be/aNH3C5JPlg4

Jefferson Airplane – Greasy Heart

https://youtu.be/1ckv1v9GWRk

Carole King – Smackwater Jack

https://youtu.be/Zc8MToURBjc

Eric Clapton & Roger Waters – Wish You Were Here

https://youtu.be/4fHjRjbORD8

Buffy Sainte-Marie – Universal Soldier

https://youtu.be/VGWsGyNsw00

Cienfué – Life in the Tropics

https://youtu.be/2Viu0klMgN0

Natalie Merchant – Motherland

https://youtu.be/A2JbLUVt0Z0

