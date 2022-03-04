¿Wappin? Blasts from the past / Juergas del pasado

Old man on the cusp of a new season
Viejo en la cúspide de una nueva temporada

Nina Simone – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free
https://youtu.be/LSrl8pSPzYE

Carlos Vives & Camilo – Baloncito viejo
https://youtu.be/fOAYjG_G4xY

Chrissie Hynde – Creep
https://youtu.be/r-HEuIEeSio

Neil Young – After The Gold Rush
https://youtu.be/BYeWdijd9rc

Bob Marley – Crazy Baldhead
https://youtu.be/9soZE0BHV2A

Natalia Lafourcade – Mi Religión
https://youtu.be/mXUEjRiCXpg

Natti Natasha & Becky G – Ram Pam Pam
https://youtu.be/_wE3hDN06Qg

Mad Professor – Systematic Dub
https://youtu.be/nm7atqYJ7Ug

Ella Fitzgerald – Then You’ve Never Been Blue
https://youtu.be/LbCxSqF6wok

Lee Oskar – Before the Rain
https://youtu.be/tHR63C9lurI

Alba Reche – La Dignidad
https://youtu.be/ITlIeiaOGRU

Rubén Blades – Ojos de Perro Azul
https://youtu.be/2uCg6vxa7I8

Kany García – Agüita e Coco
https://youtu.be/chovfjVGrBI

Buffalo Springfield – For What It’s Worth
https://youtu.be/gp5JCrSXkJY

Natalie Merchant – Motherland
https://youtu.be/A2JbLUVt0Z0

 

