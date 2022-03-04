¿Wappin? Blasts from the past / Juergas del pasado

Old man on the cusp of a new season
Viejo en la cúspide de una nueva temporada
Nina Simone – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free
https://youtu.be/LSrl8pSPzYE
Carlos Vives & Camilo – Baloncito viejo
https://youtu.be/fOAYjG_G4xY
Chrissie Hynde – Creep
https://youtu.be/r-HEuIEeSio
Neil Young – After The Gold Rush
https://youtu.be/BYeWdijd9rc
Bob Marley – Crazy Baldhead
https://youtu.be/9soZE0BHV2A
Natalia Lafourcade – Mi Religión
https://youtu.be/mXUEjRiCXpg
Natti Natasha & Becky G – Ram Pam Pam
https://youtu.be/_wE3hDN06Qg
Mad Professor – Systematic Dub
https://youtu.be/nm7atqYJ7Ug
Ella Fitzgerald – Then You’ve Never Been Blue
https://youtu.be/LbCxSqF6wok
Lee Oskar – Before the Rain
https://youtu.be/tHR63C9lurI
Alba Reche – La Dignidad
https://youtu.be/ITlIeiaOGRU
Rubén Blades – Ojos de Perro Azul
https://youtu.be/2uCg6vxa7I8
Kany García – Agüita e Coco
https://youtu.be/chovfjVGrBI
Buffalo Springfield – For What It’s Worth
https://youtu.be/gp5JCrSXkJY
Natalie Merchant – Motherland
https://youtu.be/A2JbLUVt0Z0
Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.