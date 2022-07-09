¿Wappin? Times like these / Momentos como estos

Kendrick Lamar at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Cienfue – Maybe We (Should Be Set Free)

https://youtu.be/pfvic_LLBMc

Of Monsters and Men – Lonely Weather

https://youtu.be/IHxRqJ-9D4M

Leiva & Natalia Lafourcade – Diazepam

https://youtu.be/Xn_Lnat-kEE

Khruangbin & Leon Bridges – Texas Sun

https://youtu.be/sRzpTDx9Poc

Tash Sultana – Jungle

https://youtu.be/TsimteM6F9U

Toots & The Maytals – Pressure Drop

https://youtu.be/DKVB_CtU8XQ

Carole King – Smackwater Jack

https://youtu.be/4ttfcrg-Yow

Peter Tosh – Guide me from my friends

https://youtu.be/vqPcpkx3Pbk

John Lee Hooker – I’m Bad Like Jesse James

https://youtu.be/r_ZVrR6lD4s

War – The World is a Ghetto

https://youtu.be/VIIbT89V7EI

Nneka – Book of Job

https://youtu.be/o13RCkeoaQA

Black Pumas – Colors

https://youtu.be/pbyyRCr60Q8

Joshue Ashby C3 Project – Andy Blues

https://youtu.be/E3VRCcW1t9s

Melanie – Lay Down (Candles in the Rain)

https://youtu.be/sMEN6kWo0S0

Pink Floyd – Delicate Sound of Thunder

https://youtu.be/13m5-0EOwIM

