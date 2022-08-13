¿Wappin? A night of jazz and the blues / Una noche de jazz y blues

0
Sun Ra
The Sun Ra Arkestra in 2017. Photo by Merlijn Hoek.

From down in a pit to way out there
Desde abajo en un hoyo hasta afuera

Lightnin’ Hopkins — It’s A Sin To Be Rich, It’s A Low-Down Shame To Be Poor
https://youtu.be/6xTQxSkTXww

Flora Purim – Casa Forte
https://youtu.be/JN9ZsDIasZU

Los Nietos del Jazz – Sesión en Estudio 20
https://youtu.be/fZshukpSLko

Gato Barbieri & Carlos Santana – Europa
https://youtu.be/h4Mrp6wuSwk

Eme Alfonso, Esperanza Spalding & Melissa Aldana – International Jazz Day ’17
https://youtu.be/LfTh9Rp6YlA

Gary B.B. Coleman – The Sky is Crying
https://youtu.be/71Gt46aX9Z4

Barbara Wilson – So don’t go I need you baby
https://youtu.be/HUJ-kJodj_I

Carlos Garnett – Mother of the Future
https://youtu.be/kcq8FA1ZVuA

Cream – Spoonful
https://youtu.be/hH_YhoULx4A

The Nortons – Married to the Blues
https://youtu.be/yeoCPG-I6XY

Alice Coltrane – Turiya And Ramakrishna
https://youtu.be/QUMuDWDVd20

Sun Ra Arkestra – Boiler Room London Live Set
https://youtu.be/0e5jPX3ysY8

 

~ ~ ~
