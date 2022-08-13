¿Wappin? A night of jazz and the blues / Una noche de jazz y blues

The Sun Ra Arkestra in 2017. Photo by Merlijn Hoek.
From down in a pit to way out there
Desde abajo en un hoyo hasta afuera
Lightnin’ Hopkins — It’s A Sin To Be Rich, It’s A Low-Down Shame To Be Poor
https://youtu.be/6xTQxSkTXww
Flora Purim – Casa Forte
https://youtu.be/JN9ZsDIasZU
Los Nietos del Jazz – Sesión en Estudio 20
https://youtu.be/fZshukpSLko
Gato Barbieri & Carlos Santana – Europa
https://youtu.be/h4Mrp6wuSwk
Eme Alfonso, Esperanza Spalding & Melissa Aldana – International Jazz Day ’17
https://youtu.be/LfTh9Rp6YlA
Gary B.B. Coleman – The Sky is Crying
https://youtu.be/71Gt46aX9Z4
Barbara Wilson – So don’t go I need you baby
https://youtu.be/HUJ-kJodj_I
Carlos Garnett – Mother of the Future
https://youtu.be/kcq8FA1ZVuA
Cream – Spoonful
https://youtu.be/hH_YhoULx4A
The Nortons – Married to the Blues
https://youtu.be/yeoCPG-I6XY
Alice Coltrane – Turiya And Ramakrishna
https://youtu.be/QUMuDWDVd20
Sun Ra Arkestra – Boiler Room London Live Set
https://youtu.be/0e5jPX3ysY8
Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.