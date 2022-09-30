What regional heads of state said at the UN General Assembly (III)

“We in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are working hard and smart, but without a fair and just economic order globally, an especial regard for ‘small island exceptionalism,’ a global architecture of enlightened multilateralism, and internationalist solidarity, our herculean national efforts are unlikely to yield the requisite abundant fruit. Trying to go up a fast-moving down-escalator is a challenging exercise.” Vincentian Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves. United Nations photo.

What they said at the UN

Saint Vincent & The Grenadines – Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves

https://media.un.org/en/asset/k1r/k1rjive66o

Grenada – Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell

https://media.un.org/en/asset/k11/k11skci39w

Bahamas – Prime Minister Philip Edward Davis

https://media.un.org/en/asset/k15/k15qba84ww

St. Lucia – Prime Minister Philip Joseph Pierre

https://media.un.org/en/asset/k1z/k1zqdjt695

Antigua & Barbuda – Prime Minister Gaston Alphonso Browne

https://media.un.org/en/asset/k1g/k1g727pxes

Saint Kitts & Nevis – Prime Minister Terrance Micheal Drew

https://media.un.org/en/asset/k1n/k1n6j5v6bf

Belize – Prime Minister John Briceño

https://media.un.org/en/asset/k1j/k1jlsvf8af

